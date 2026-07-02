Mac Studio

Apple To Release M7 Ultra Mac Studio in 2028 With Improved Cooling

By Samantha Wiley
Apple To Release M7 Ultra Mac Studio in 2028 With Improved Cooling

The next significant Mac Studio device could still be a few years away, but a revamp for this year is possible. Apple has at least 2 updates for the Mac Studio planned, being an M5 Ultra model expected to release this year, and a larger M7 Ultra device to release in 2028.


Apple is looking to skip the high-end M6 chip series, which explains the gap of two years for the revamped models. The company cancelled higher-end chips such as the M6 Max and M6 Pro chips and opted to stick with a base M6 chip for 2026 as they move to the M7 series. This is anticipated to be heavily leaning into GPU-intensive and on-device AI workloads.

Apple To Release M7 Ultra Mac Studio in 2028 With Improved Cooling

Apple was supposed to release the revamped version of the Mac Studio earlier, but the release was postponed due to the price increase and shortage of memory chips caused by AI companies and their data centers. 


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