The Mac Studio and Mac Mini have become an option to run AI agents, with Apple Senior Product Manager for Apple Silicon, Doug Brooks, claiming that Apple saw great demand for the Macs when it came to AI agent workloads. People desire a system that they can control, and that can work endlessly.

There are many tools for AI that are Mac-only or Mac-first, which helped make the Mac the choice of developers. The executive thinks of agentic AI as a one-chip problem instead of it being a GPU problem, as he connects the position of the company’s strength in current AI chip choices made before ChatGPT made its name.

Neural accelerators have been added to the GPU by Apple recently, allowing for stronger AI performance from Macs. The biggest silicon to iPhone-class parts and progress are being tied to the design method of the company. The chip is made specifically for one device, and then the software and hardware are made in tandem.