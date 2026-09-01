Mac Studio

Mac Studio and Mini Strong Demand Blindsides Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Mac Studio and Mini Strong Demand Blindsides Apple

The Mac Studio and Mac Mini have finally been announced by Apple, the company looks to have been caught off-guard by the strong unexpected appetite for hardware for AI. Usually, Apple releases new models for the Mac in October or November, so releasing the new models this time around is unusual.


The ability to connect multiple Mac Studios has been promoted by Apple as the device has a system more capable to run larger AI models, this feature is targeted to developer and business customers instead of the normal customers of the company.

Mac Studio and Mini Strong Demand Blindsides Apple

Demand for Mac Hardware has surged because the device is capable of running AI models and matches, with the timing of the memory shortage we are experiencing globally. Apple will be depending on their partners like Mount Thor and WebAI to supply execution environments and AI tools made on the hardware of Apple.


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