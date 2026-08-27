Mac Studio Has Been Refreshed With M5 Ultra and M5 Max Chips

The Mac Studio has been refreshed with the M5 Ultra and M5 Max chips; Apple describes the Ultra chip as the strongest chip ever made. The revamped Mac Studio comes with a next-generation architecture SSD integrated into Gen 6 PCIe, making it 2x faster.

The M5 Ultra chip has 80 cores with Neural Accelerators integrated into each one and has a 36-core CPU for stronger AI performance. The most recent GPU shader core tech has been matched with the Dynamic Caching hardware mesh shading gen2 for about 40% faster performance in graphics. The M5 Max chip will give you about 3.9x faster AI performance.

The revamped Mac Studio is going to be launched on the 22nd of September, with the 512GB Unified Memory model pushed back until October. Pre-orders are available for the device, but you will have to wait for shipments to come in October.