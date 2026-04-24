Mac Studio

New Mac Studio and MacBook Pro Delayed Due to Shortages

By Samantha Wiley
New Mac Studio and MacBook Pro Delayed Due to Shortages

Worldwide shortage in memory chips could mean that the new Mac Studio and MacBook Pro will be postponed. A MacBook Pro with touchscreen featuring a 14 and 16-inch display is supposed to release later this year or early next year.


A new Mac Studio is also expected in the middle of this year, with an announcement during this year’s WWDC in June. Models for the Mac Studio are believed not to be shipping until October due to shortages.

New Mac Studio and MacBook Pro Delayed Due to Shortages

A touchscreen MacBook Pro will be a significant upgrade for the MacBook Pro; it is also rumored to have Dynamic Island, an OLED display, and be powered by the M6 Pro and M6 Max chip. The Mac Studio is expected in October, with the revamped MacBook Pro early next year. The Mac Studio will have the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chip as its key upgrade when it gets refreshed.


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