Mac

Mac Users Now Able To Use the Privacy-Focused Orion Browser For Fast and Secure Browsing

By Samantha Wiley
Mac Users Now Able To Use the Privacy-Focused Orion Browser For Fast and Secure Browsing

Kagi is famous for what’s known as a telemetry-free search engine, and has released version 1.0 for Orion, a browser that is focused on privacy for the Mac. Following a long period in beta, the browser is directed at users who want to enjoy the speed of the Safari browser, sans data collection that’s mostly present with other options.


If you are looking for an alternative browser to Edge, Brave, and Chrome without compromising extension support and speed, Orion is worth a try. No AI features are integrated in Orion, and Kagi says that the browser collects no usage or telemetry data of any sort.

Mac Users Now Able To Use the Privacy-Focused Orion Browser For Fast and Secure Browsing

Kagi is a team of six people who developed the Orion browser for more than 5 years. The company is planning to branch out its documentation and integrate new features over the next year. You can get the telemetry-free search engine on the Orion Website or from the App Store for the iPad and iPhone.


Latest News
Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’
Yearly Holiday Ad Uploaded By Apple Titled ‘A Critter Carol’
1 Min Read
The Reason Behind The Apple Online Store Going Offline
The Reason Behind The Apple Online Store Going Offline
1 Min Read
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Wi-Fi 6 is 17% Off
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Wi-Fi 6 is 17% Off
1 Min Read
iPad Mini With OLED Display Arriving As Early as the Third Quarter of Next Year
iPad Mini With OLED Display Arriving As Early as the Third Quarter of Next Year
1 Min Read
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
Apple TV Series “The Hunt” Pulled Out Over Allegations of Plagiarism
1 Min Read
Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales
Smartphone Manufacturers Scrapping Their Own Ultra-Thin Models After Poor iPhone Air Sales
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
The AirPods Max with Pro-Level ANC is $49 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features
iPhone Fold Premiering With 3 Innovative Features
1 Min Read
iPhone Pocket Sold Out Globally
iPhone Pocket Sold Out Globally
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China
Apple Intelligence Branching Out to China
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
1 Min Read
Lost your password?