Mac Users Now Able To Use the Privacy-Focused Orion Browser For Fast and Secure Browsing

Kagi is famous for what’s known as a telemetry-free search engine, and has released version 1.0 for Orion, a browser that is focused on privacy for the Mac. Following a long period in beta, the browser is directed at users who want to enjoy the speed of the Safari browser, sans data collection that’s mostly present with other options.

If you are looking for an alternative browser to Edge, Brave, and Chrome without compromising extension support and speed, Orion is worth a try. No AI features are integrated in Orion, and Kagi says that the browser collects no usage or telemetry data of any sort.

Kagi is a team of six people who developed the Orion browser for more than 5 years. The company is planning to branch out its documentation and integrate new features over the next year. You can get the telemetry-free search engine on the Orion Website or from the App Store for the iPad and iPhone.