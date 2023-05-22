15-inch MacBook Air might make a WWDC 2023 appearance

Rumors of a 15-inch MacBook Air announcement at the WWDC 2023 has surfaced.

Erik Woodring, a Morgan Stanley analyst recently made a claim that MacBook supplier Quanta Computer has had a single-digit percentage growth for assembled notebooks in Q2 compared to its Q1 numbers, which could mean the supplier has ramped up production for new MacBooks. The report coincided with Mark Gurman saying that Apple will be unveiling the 15-inch MacBook Air during the WWDC 2023 event.

Ming-Chi Kuo said that the 15-inch MacBook Air will have the latest M2 chip and won’t have new or groundbreaking design changes save for the larger screen. Last year, Apple debuted the 13-inch MacBook Air with a 1080p camera, MagSafe 3 capability, and the M2 chip, among others. It’s not clear or definite if Apple will indeed reveal the newest MacBook Air during this year’s WWDC.

WWDC 2023 will run from June 5 through 9.