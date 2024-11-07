$200 Off On M2 MacBook Air On Amazon

Amazon has the 13-inch liquid retina display M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on sale, slashing $200 or 20% off from $999.00, bringing the price down to $799.00.

With macOS and the M2 chip, the MacBook Air delivers a powerful performance and can run multiple apps all at once . You can get a lot of things done, whether for work or entertainment, with its long lasting battery life up to 18 hours.

The laptop comes with a backlit keyboard, 1080p facetime with spatial audio support, Apple Intelligence features, a headphone jack, thunderbolt port, and is easy to connect with all Apple devices that you own.

As you can expect from Apple, the M2 MacBook Air is built with durable materials such as an all aluminum unibody enclosure to keep it secure and functional for years. Weighing only 2.7 pounds, it’s a lightweight laptop you can comfortably bring anywhere you go. Order your M2 MacBook Air and save $200 today!