512GB SSD MacBook Air M2 on Sale

The MacBook Air M2 (8GB RAM, 512 SSD) receives a $250 discount on Amazon.

For a budget laptop that can deliver reliable performance for everyday tasks, whether for work, studies, or entertainment, the Air offers great value for $949.

Equipped with the M2 Chip, it’s an upgrade from the M1, with higher-performing graphics and fanless design which leads to better efficiency and silent operation. With 8GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD, it should be good enough for light multitasking and storing a lot of professional photos, music, movie collections, or a couple of games installed.

Featuring an LCD Liquid Retina Display, the 13 inches screen renders crisp and vibrant images backed by support for 1 billion colors and 500 nits for a brighter display. Image quality is noticeable with the advanced camera in 1080p Facetime HD. Sounds are awesome with spatial audio that makes it realistic and immersive.

