MacBook Air

512GB SSD MacBook Air M2 on Sale

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air

The MacBook Air M2 (8GB RAM, 512 SSD) receives a $250 discount on Amazon.

Advertisements

For a budget laptop that can deliver reliable performance for everyday tasks, whether for work, studies, or entertainment, the Air offers great value for $949.

MacBook Air
Preview Product Price
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Midnight Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina... $1,199.00 $949.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Equipped with the M2 Chip, it’s an upgrade from the M1, with higher-performing graphics and fanless design which leads to better efficiency and silent operation. With 8GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD, it should be good enough for light multitasking and storing a lot of professional photos, music, movie collections, or a couple of games installed. 

Featuring an LCD Liquid Retina Display, the 13 inches screen renders crisp and vibrant images backed by support for 1 billion colors and 500 nits for a brighter display.  Image quality is noticeable with the advanced camera in 1080p Facetime HD. Sounds are awesome with spatial audio that makes it realistic and immersive.

Order your MacBook Air M2 today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
M4 Macs
Apple distributing M4 Macs for customers in New Zealand and Australia
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade adds four games in November
1 Min Read
iPhone
Average price of iPhone Pro & Pro Max models with more storage rise
1 Min Read
MacBook Air Laptop
Save $200 on the MacBook Air M2 13-Inch
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
Samsung slim Galaxy 25 version to compete with iPhone 17 Air
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
Some U.S. Apple Stores will move to temporary locations in November
1 Min Read
Game Recorder
Valve Releases Game Recorder for Steam
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro M3 $500 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
iOS 18.2
iOS 18.2 anticipated to launch early December 
1 Min Read
iPhone 14 Plus
Program launched for repairing iPhone 14 Plus rear Camera
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay branches out to Paraguay
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
$200 Off On M2 MacBook Air On Amazon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?