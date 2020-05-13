Apple adds various Macbook Air models to the vintage collection

Apple recently added a few Macbook Air and Pro models to its vintage products list. These are 2013 and 2014 models of the Macbook Air and Macbook Pro.

According to Apple, the vintage products are those that Apple last manufactured and sold those products 5 years ago and less than 7 years ago. Apple provides hardware services for the iPhone, Mac, iPod, iPad, and Apple TV vintage products. The Obsolete products are those that Apple has discontinued and has not sold for more than seven years ago.

Following are the Macbook Air and Macbook Pro 2013 and 2014 models which Apple adds to its Vintage Products List:

MacBook Air‌ (11-inch, Mid 2013)

‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, Mid 2013)

‌MacBook Air‌ (11-inch, Early 2014)

‌MacBook Air‌ (13-inch, Early 2014)

‌MacBook Pro‌ (13-inch, Mid 2014)

Also, Apple added the 5th Generation iPod Touch to its vintage products list. The 5th Generation iPod Touch was released by Apple in 2012. Apple discontinued the 5th Generation iPod Touch in 2015. The devices that are on this list are not eligible for repairs and services from Apple Authorized Service Providers or at a Genius Bar.