Apple announces new Macbook Air which is 2x faster and has double the storage for $999

According to the latest news, Apple announced a new MacBook Air, which will be two times faster in performance and will also have two times the storage space than earlier models. The best part is that Apple is offering this new MacBook Air for only $999.

The price for the earlier model of MacBook Air was $1099, with 128GB of storage. Now Apple increases the storage space to 356 GB in the new model and also decreases the price, i.e., $999. At this price, currently, the model is only available for USA customers.

The design and look of the new MacBook Air are similar to the previous model. However, the processing speed is more alongside the storage space. According to the Apple website, the MacBook Air will also be available at even a more discounted price, i.e., $899 for education.

According to Apple, “Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels.”

Apple also lists new features for the MacBook Air on the website. These features are: