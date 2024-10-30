Apple M2 MacBook Air On Sale at $299.00 Off on Amazon

Amazon has the Apple M2 MacBook Air with a huge discount and is now priced at just $699.00.

Featuring a big display of 13.6 inches and a Liquid Retina Display, the screen renders beautiful and vibrant photos and videos. Sounds are awesome too with a 3 mic array and a sound system with four speakers and spatial audio recreating a surround effect. With 256GB of storage, 8 to 10 core GPU of RAM, the laptop is M2 supercharged for powerful performance to run multiple apps, with up to 18 hours of battery life. The M2 MacBook Air only weighs 2.7 pounds, making it a great portable computer you can bring anywhere. Connectivity is versatile with a MagSafe port, a headphone jack, and 2 thunderbolt ports.

Built with the M-series chip, you can harness Apple Intelligence and experience exciting tools that can help you get things done faster. Get your Apple M2 MacBook Air and save big with the on-page discount coupon that’s $299.00 off!