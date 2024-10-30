MacBook Air

Apple M2 MacBook Air On Sale at $299.00 Off on Amazon

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air

Amazon has the Apple M2 MacBook Air with a huge discount and is now priced at just $699.00.

Advertisements

Featuring a big display of 13.6 inches and a Liquid Retina Display, the screen renders beautiful and vibrant photos and videos. Sounds are awesome too with a 3 mic array and a sound system with four speakers and spatial audio recreating a surround effect. With 256GB of storage, 8 to 10 core GPU of RAM, the laptop is M2 supercharged for powerful performance to run multiple apps, with up to 18 hours of battery life. The M2 MacBook Air only weighs 2.7 pounds, making it a great portable computer you can bring anywhere. Connectivity is versatile with a MagSafe port, a headphone jack, and 2 thunderbolt ports.

MacBook Air
Preview Product Price
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Space Gray Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina... $999.00 $899.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Built with the M-series chip, you can harness Apple Intelligence and experience exciting tools that can help you get things done faster. Get your Apple M2 MacBook Air and save big with the on-page discount coupon that’s $299.00 off!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple News +
Apple News + offers sudoku daily Puzzles to Its subscribers
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Support for Vision Pro spatial photos and videos coming to Safari
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Get the Apple Watch Series 10 at an All-Time Low Price!
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Apple rolls out AirPods Pro 2 firmware update prior to hearing aid feature
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 8
iPad Mini 8 will reportedly feature an OLED display
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple announcements for The M4 starting Monday next week
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple to cease production of the Vision Pro headset by the end of 2024
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Vimeo rolls out app that supports spatial video for the Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple rolls out the Safari Technology Preview update 206
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Apple Pencil Pro Deal Spotted on Amazon
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix closes down their gaming studio Team Blue
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
iPad Mini 7 pre-ordered units have arrived in New Zealand and Australia
1 Min Read
Lost your password?