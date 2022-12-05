MacBook Air with M1 Chip is on Sale for $200 Off

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip is currently on sale for $200 off on Amazon. This powerful laptop, which originally cost $999, is now available for just $799.

It features a 13” Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID. It is available in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

The M1 chip, which was introduced by Apple in 2020, offers impressive performance and energy efficiency. It features an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU, which allows for smooth and fast multitasking and graphics-intensive tasks. The MacBook Air also has a fanless design, which makes it quiet and cool to the touch.

In addition to its powerful hardware, the MacBook Air comes with macOS Big Sur, the latest version of Apple’s operating system. It includes a redesigned user interface, improved performance and security features, and a host of new apps and features.

The MacBook Air’s 13” Retina display offers stunning visual quality, with over 4 million pixels and a resolution of 2560 x 1600. It also has True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts the color temperature of the display to match the ambient light in your environment. This makes for a more comfortable and natural viewing experience.

The MacBook Air also has a backlit keyboard, which makes it easy to type in low light conditions. It also has a large trackpad, which supports a range of gestures and makes it easy to navigate the operating system and apps.

The FaceTime HD camera and Touch ID sensor on the MacBook Air make it easy to stay connected with friends and family and keep your data secure. The FaceTime HD camera allows for high-quality video calls, while the Touch ID sensor lets you unlock your MacBook Air and make secure online purchases with just a touch of your finger.

Overall, the 2020 Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip is a powerful and versatile laptop that offers excellent performance, a beautiful display, and a range of convenient features. And with its $200 discount on Amazon, it’s a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their computer.