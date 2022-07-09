Apple online store goes dark ahead of M2 MacBook Air preorder date

Apple has temporarily shuttered its online store portal ahead of the M2 MacBook Air preorder date.

The M2-powered MacBook Air was announced in WWDC 2022, with Apple saying that the laptop will begin shipping in July. However, it was delayed and only recently did Apple begin taking orders. For those who are among the first to purchase the M2 MacBook Air, shipment of the product will begin July 15.

Prices for the M2 MacBook Air begin at $1,199 for the base configuration, with the max one topping out at $2,499. It’s believed that demand for the M2 MacBook Air is greater than the 13 inch MacBook Pro, which was also announced during the WWDC 2022.

The new MacBook Air receives the M2 chip and several new additions, such as MagSafe and fast charging, a 3.5mm jack, Thunderbolt ports and a chassis redesign. It also comes in four different color finishes.