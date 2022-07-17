Apple opens Same-Day Pickup options for the M2 MacBook Air in Asia and Europe

Apple has begun in-store sales for the new M2-powered MacBook Air in Asia and Europe.

Ahead of the official launch day for the M2 MacBook Air, customers in Asia and Europe can now order at the Apple Store app and Apple.com to get their products at local retail locations via in-store pickup. In the UK, the Apple online store says that locations in Scotland, Wales and England can accommodate in-store pickup for the newest MacBook Air model.

Some base configurations, such as the 8 core GPU in Midnight with 256GB storage is not available until August 16. In the meantime, stores in Australia will not receive any until next week. In comparison, in-store pickup in Canada and the US will be available starting today.

The new M2-powered MacBook Air starts at $1,199 for the base configuration. Aside from the M2 chip, the new laptop will have MagSafe charging, a new chassis and new color options.