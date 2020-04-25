Get the 13-Inch MacBook Air with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage for $899 and save $100

Now you can save huge when you buy the Silver model of the new 13-Inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage space on Amazon. When you buy it on Amazon you will get an instant $100 off. The original price of this product is $999, here on Amazon you will pay only $899.

Apple MacBook Air

The Silver colored MacBook Air makes it more attractive. It has a sleek design that makes it even easier to use and carry around. This model comes with a 13-inch Retina Display. It also features the true tone technology which makes it even better and colorful. It is the best display yet with wide-view angles. Also, to mention the display offers a stunning four million pixels.

It is not only the display that is good in this Silver Macbook Air model. It also has a Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor. The tenth gen makes it absolute fast. Now you can perform several tasks at the same time. You won’t even notice that you are running several tasks. Now you can switch between tasks fast without any lag.

Thanks to the 256GB storage, you have ample amount of space to save your projects, photos, movies, and more. The 8 GB RAM allows you to smoothly run large software in the background while you work on your project. The new iPad Air also comes with Touch ID. It has the latest stereo speakers with a wider stereo sound. With these speakers, you can get 25% more volume.

So, when you buy this Silver iPad Air on Amazon you will get $100 off.