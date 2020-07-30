Budget-friendly MacBook Air even more affordable at $100 off

If you’re on the market for a laptop that can serve you for the next few years, then you may want to consider the MacBook Air. Currently, you can save $100 by getting the 8GB RAM 256GB SSD model for just $899 on Amazon.

It’s an exceptional laptop with impressive hardware in its chassis. You get a respectable i3 processor, a generous 8GB of RAM, an Iris Plus graphics card, backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID and a 13.3 inch Retina display. The trackpad detects pressure and you can squeeze out 11 hours of use on a single full charge.

Apple MacBook Air

The ‘air’ in the model title is due its thin and lightweight footprint. You get all the bells and whistles that come with an Apple product, with top-of-the-line features such as Stereo speakers that’s the best in its class.

Work and play on the go with the discounted MacBook Air. Get it today!