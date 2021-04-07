Buy the New 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $50 Off

Upgrade to a better and faster processor, GPU and machine learning with Apple’s M1 chip MacBook Air. Today, the 13 inch variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM is down to just $949 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

The Apple-designed M1 chip leads to leaps in performance compared to its Intel-based computers. GPU is optimized as well. With those hardware improvements the M1 MacBook boasts the longest battery life in a MacBook. Plus, it has a fanless design so operation is whisper quiet and efficient.

The 13 inch MacBook Air M1 offers macOS Big Sur out of the box. It has the Retina display for brilliant resolution and true to life colors. It has the P3 wide color and True Tone so you can edit photos and videos without worrying about representation.

Buy the discounted 13 inch MacBook Air and experience cutting-edge performance as well as $50 off today!