Enjoy $250 Off on the 2020 MacBook Air

The M1-powered MacBook Air can still handle everyday tasks even though it’s three years old. Today, you can get the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for just $749.99 from its original price of $1000 on Amazon.

From gaming applications to work and software editing, the 2020 MacBook Air has you covered. It has an all-day battery life so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice in the middle of the day. The 13.3-inch Retina display shows off details with stunning clarity and realism, and the colors and text are easy on the eyes.

The laptop’s 8GB unified memory and macOS can take care of your multi-tasking needs. Connectivity-wise, you can plug a second display, transfer data, or any peripherals you need for work or play. The MacBook Air, like other Macs, fit in seamlessly if you’re an Apple fan. Get the discounted 2020 MacBook Air with 256GB storage space today!