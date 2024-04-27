Enjoy a $110 Discount on the M3 MacBook Air

Upgrade to a laptop that can keep up with your work and play demands at a discounted price. Today, the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD storage is down to just $989 from its original price of $1,100 on Amazon.

Headlining the latest MacBook Air is the M3 chip with powerful graphical and processing capabilities, helped by 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage. This hardware setup means you can run virtually any app simultaneously and the MacBook Air won’t break a sweat. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display is another highlight, giving you rich and vivid colors for your image and video editing needs. A single full charge allows you to work or play for up to 18 hours.

The MacBook Air is the lightest and thinnest in the MacBook lineup, equating to flexibility and the ability to work anywhere. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Air today!