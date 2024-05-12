MacBook Air

Enjoy a $149 Discount on the M3 MacBook Air

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Air

The M3 MacBook Air is the closest thing you have for an ultra-portable yet very capable laptop. Today, the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is down to just $1,149.99 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

You probably know that the M3 chip is one of the latest to come out of Apple Silicon and has plenty of heft for both computing and graphical work. Desktop tasks such as video editing and multiple open apps and software are now possible with the 2024 MacBook Air, and it’s thinner and lighter than most of the competition. Apple’s Liquid Retina display is in full force, capable of supporting up to a billion colors in vivid tones.

M3 MacBook Air

Rounding out the details are an all-day battery life, a FHD camera, six speakers with Spatial Audio, and the latest macOS. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Air today!

