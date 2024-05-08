MacBook Air

Enjoy a $150 Discount on a Higher Storage 2024 MacBook Air

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air

Today’s deal builds up on yesterday’s and introduces a higher storage model. The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage is down to just $1,549.99 from its original price of $1,700 on Amazon. Keep in mind that the price change only reflects at checkout.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Starlight $1,699.00 $1,594.00

If there’s ever a complete laptop that’s a perfect balance of power and portability, then the M3 MacBook Air is it. It’s less than an inch thick and super lightweight so you can carry it around anywhere you go, even on business trips and when you’re camping. A single full charge boasts up to 18 hours of work or play. You can catch up on your favorite series or get work done quickly.

MacBook Air

For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E, and a headphone jack, two Thunderbolt ports, and a MagSafe port. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Air today!

