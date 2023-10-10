Enjoy a 19% Off on the 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 Chip

Apple’s latest MacBook Air can definitely do the work with the inclusion of the M2 chip. Today, the 2023 MacBook Air with 256GB storage and 8GB of memory is down to just $1,049 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

The M2 chip and Liquid Retina pairing makes the 15-inch MacBook Air a viable option for those who want a laptop for work and play. It supports the latest and upcoming versions of macOS to bring all the apps and software you need, including video and photo editing, documents, spreadsheets, and more. The 8GB memory allows you to multitask with ease, while the SSD storage boots up everything fast. Couple that with an all-day battery and you have yourself a daily device.

Rounding out the features are a fanless design, advanced audio and camera, Touch ID, several useful connectivity options, and a backlit Magic Keyboard. Get the discounted 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 today!