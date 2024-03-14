Enjoy a $50 Off on the New M3 MacBook Air

Apple’s latest M3-powered MacBook Air has received its first discount. Today, the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $1,234 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

The 2024 MacBook Air is better than ever, featuring the lauded M3 chip, a Liquid Retina display, and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s lighter and more power-efficient, yet able to handle any task or game that comes your way. A full charge keeps you going for up to 18 hours so you won’t have to worry about plugging while in the middle of work. For connectivity, you can hook up to a bigger screen via Thunderbolt ports, a headphone through the jack, or wirelessly using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

For audio and communication, there are six speakers and three mics, with FaceTime HD for video calls and conferences. Get the discounted 15-inch M3 MacBook Air today!