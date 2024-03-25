Enjoy a $95 Discount on the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air

The 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip has just been released, and it’s rare to see a discount on it until now. Today, the 8GB RAM with 256GB SSD is down to just $1,204 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Discount aside, there’s a lot to like in the M3 MacBook Air, including the latest Silicon chip. Power and graphics-wise, the laptop can serve as your everyday device for work and play. Being an ‘Air’ model, you have a super portable laptop that’s only half an inch thin, perfect for bringing with you anywhere. A single full charge can last up to 18 hours for a day or two of computing. The 15.3 inch Liquid Retina display works great for a number of applications, including photo retouches, video edits, and watching your favorite shows.

The M3 MacBook Air runs the latest macOS and all the apps you’d want. Get it today!