MacBook Air

Enjoy a $95 Discount on the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Air

The 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip has just been released, and it’s rare to see a discount on it until now. Today, the 8GB RAM with 256GB SSD is down to just $1,204 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Starlight Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified... $1,299.00 $1,204.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Discount aside, there’s a lot to like in the M3 MacBook Air, including the latest Silicon chip. Power and graphics-wise, the laptop can serve as your everyday device for work and play. Being an ‘Air’ model, you have a super portable laptop that’s only half an inch thin, perfect for bringing with you anywhere. A single full charge can last up to 18 hours for a day or two of computing. The 15.3 inch Liquid Retina display works great for a number of applications, including photo retouches, video edits, and watching your favorite shows.

M3 MacBook Air

The M3 MacBook Air runs the latest macOS and all the apps you’d want. Get it today!

