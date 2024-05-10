MacBook Air

Enjoy a Rare $170 Discount on the 2022 MacBook Air with M2 Chip

By Samantha Wiley
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip

Buying a previous-generation MacBook Air still makes sense if it’s capable enough, and more so if there’s a huge discount. Today, the 2022 MacBook Air with M2 chip and 256GB SSD is down to just $829 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Midnight Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD... $999.00 $849.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M2 chip is great for all sorts of work and play, including content creation, digital arts and graphics, coding, and more. It’s made up of a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU, along with 8GB of memory and 256 of SSD storage. More than that, the MacBook Air lives up to its name, being only 2.7 pounds. It’s light enough to bring with you anywhere and thin enough to fit into your bag or backpack easily.

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip

Rounding out the details is a MagSafe port for charging, a Liquid Retina display, and up to 18 hours of battery life. Get the discounted M2 MacBook Air today!

