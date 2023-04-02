Future MacBook Air to get OLED screen treatment

MacBook Air models released in 2024 or 2025 may have an OLED screen.

A report from Korean publication ‘The Elec’ mentioned that MacBook Air refreshes will be coming in the future. As for the manufacturer, there are claims that the OLED parts will come from Samsung, mostly because LG will be tasked with producing OLED for iPad. Apple is currently on a two-year project but it’s not clear in what stage the company is in now, and the design has not yet been finalized.

As far as a new enclosure is concerned, the new MacBook Air might stick to the previous versions. Apple typically allows the same enclosure for about six years before changing to a new one, and the last new chassis was in 2022.

The Elec echoes the discussion analyst Ross Young mentioned in June last year. He said that Apple is launching a 13.3-inch OLED notebook alongside the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro.