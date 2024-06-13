Get $170 Off the M3 MacBook Air

If you think having a MacBook Air with the M3 chip is great, wait until you hear about today’s deal. The 2024 15-inch MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is down to just $1,129 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

Every app, game, and software will be fair game when you boot them up on the M3-powered MacBook Air. The chip is powerful enough to handle graphics and computing while having extra muscle for multi-tasking and some leisure apps on the side. This means you can work and play on the computer anytime you want without worrying about the battery. A full charge can last up to 18 hours too.

The Liquid Retina display is great for the eyes, and you’ll like the 1080p FaceTime camera and speakers with Spatial Audio support. Get the discounted 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip and 256GB SSD storage today!