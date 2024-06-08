MacBook Air

Get $200 Off on the 2024 M3 MacBook Air

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Air

Snag one of the best deals for the M3 MacBook Air quick with our deal- today, the 2024 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 Chip and 256GB SSD is down to just $899 from its original price of $1,100 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Starlight Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified... $1,099.00 $899.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The MacBook Air and the M3 chip is a perfect match. First, you get the lightweight material and portability of the Air lineup, coupled by the power of the M3 chip. The 10-core GPU and the 8-core CPU should be enough to run most, if not all your apps, as well as allow you to multitask with ease. In addition, a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge should last you all day, even in heavy use.

M3 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air’s 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display gives you all the more reason to get the laptop. Get it at $200 off today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple TV Netflix
Apple TV Netflix might have a redesign soon
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
New games are being added to Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Sniper Elite 4
‘Sniper Elite 4’ game arriving on iOS and Mac
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Get Big Discounts on the 5th Generation iPad Air and 6th Gen iPad Mini!
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Dimensions for upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro leaked
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple Safari technology preview 196 released
1 Min Read
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches on iPhone 15 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 5th Generation iPad Air with M1 Chip is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Back to school Apple promo expected soon
1 Min Read
Uber
Mini games on Uber for iPhone may soon be available
1 Min Read
3DS Emulator
3DS emulator launches on iOS App Store
1 Min Read
Anker 563 USB-C
Grab Anker’s 563 10-in-One USB-C Hub at $90 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?