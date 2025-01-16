MacBook Air

Get $249 Off Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 2022 MacBook Air marked at $249 off. This premium laptop can boost your productivity. letting you play or work all day because of the power-efficient technology and performance that the M2 Chip brings to the MacBook, and a battery that lasts about 18 hours for movie playback or 15 hours for internet browsing. Combined with Apple Intelligence features and useful tools, everyday tasks are simplified, all with groundbreaking security ensuring that only you can access the data behind the password.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Midnight Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina... $1,199.00 $949.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display renders bright images and magnificent details for movies or when you are playing a game that has heavy graphics. With two tweeters and woofers supporting spatial audio, the speakers sound great in video calls, when listening to music or watching TV shows, or YouTube. The MacBook Air is remarkably thin and light, weighing only 2.7 pounds, which makes for an ultra-portable laptop you could bring anywhere and tote around. Order yours today!

