MacBook Air

Get $50 Off the 2024 MacBook Air

By Samantha Wiley
Apple 2024 MacBook

Today’s deal shaves off a cool $50 on a new MacBook Air with the M3 chip. The 13-inch MacBook Air with 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage is down to just $1,449 from its original price of $1,500 on Amazon.

The new M3 chip is a beast when it comes to processing and graphical tasks, able to handle multiple apps and software without breaking a sweat. Every app you use on a daily basis, including video editing, rendering, creating graphics, and programming will run without any issues, thanks to the Silicon chip. The Liquid Retina display is a feast for the eyes, boasting 1 billion color support and true to life visuals.

Apple 2024 MacBook

A single charge lasts an impressive 18 hours so you’ll have plenty of juice throughout the day. A 1080p FaceTime camera and three mic components round out the laptop’s features. Get the discounted 2024 MacBook Air today!

