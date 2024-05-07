MacBook Air

Grab the M3 MacBook Air at a $149 Discount

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Air

The M3 MacBook Air is the perfect companion for those who are constantly out and about. Today, the 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip and 256GB model is down to just $1,149.99 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Silver Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified... $1,299.00 $1,199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M3 chip is a beast in the graphical and processing department, able to run all the latest and most demanding apps and software without breaking a sweat. In the MacBook Air, this equates to having the hardware of a desktop computer in the lightest and thinnest MacBook. No matter the task, whether you’re processing video, editing images, or playing the latest games, you can count on the MacBook Air to do the job.

M3 MacBook Air

Rounding out the details is a Liquid Retina display, up to 18 hours of battery life, six speakers with Spatial Audio, 3 mics, and a full HD FaceTime camera. Get the 15-inch MacBook Air today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 rumored colors announced
1 Min Read
M2 and M4 AI Servers
Apple ‘Building’ M2 and M4 AI servers
1 Min Read
Apple Foldables
Apple foldables arriving in 2025
1 Min Read
Anker Prime Power Bank
Anker’s 20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Generative AI Has ‘Advantages’ over the competition
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify lossless audio might launch in 2024
1 Min Read
Apple
‘Let Loose’ Apple event to last around half an hour
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro
iPhone 18 Pro might have under-screen Face ID
1 Min Read
iOS 18 Siri
Ajax LLM arriving on iOS 18 Siri
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Report points to an Apple Vision Pro launch in Japan
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?