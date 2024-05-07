Grab the M3 MacBook Air at a $149 Discount

The M3 MacBook Air is the perfect companion for those who are constantly out and about. Today, the 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip and 256GB model is down to just $1,149.99 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

The M3 chip is a beast in the graphical and processing department, able to run all the latest and most demanding apps and software without breaking a sweat. In the MacBook Air, this equates to having the hardware of a desktop computer in the lightest and thinnest MacBook. No matter the task, whether you’re processing video, editing images, or playing the latest games, you can count on the MacBook Air to do the job.

Rounding out the details is a Liquid Retina display, up to 18 hours of battery life, six speakers with Spatial Audio, 3 mics, and a full HD FaceTime camera. Get the 15-inch MacBook Air today!