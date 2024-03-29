MacBook Air

Grab the M3 MacBook Air for Only $999

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Air

Apple’s newest MacBook Air has a tempting price tag that you wouldn’t be able to resist. Today, the 13-inch 256GB M3 MacBook Air is down to just $999 from its original price of $1,100 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified... $1,099.00 $1,049.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M3 MacBook Air just recently launched and is the best among the Apple Silicon machines. Boasting an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the laptop can get any work done, whether it’s processing videos or playing the latest games. A brilliant 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display accompanies the M3 chip so you can see all the content in true detail. As far as communications are concerned, you’ll be covered by the FHD camera and three-mic array for presentations and meetings.

M3 MacBook Air

The MacBook Air line is the lightest in the MacBook lineup, but don’t let that fool you, as a single charge can last up to an admirable 18 hours of use. Get the discounted M3 MacBook Air today!

