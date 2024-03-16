M1 MacBook Air appears in Walmart shelves

Large retail chain Walmart has started selling the M1 MacBook Air in the US.

Advertisements

The M1 MacBook Air at Walmart is priced at $699, with the condition listed as new and covering the 13-inch variant. Walmart has made it available to order on their official website. The M1 MacBook Air was first released in November 2020 and came with a custom silicon chip rather than the Intel chip. The $699 variant has 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage. Customers looking for a reasonably speedy laptop can get one at a discounted price.

It’s worth noting that the M1 MacBook Air has been put on the discontinued list after the new MacBook Air with M3 chips were launched. Before the listing on Walmart, Apple has been selling it for $999 in a brand new condition. Refurbished M1 MacBook Air models are priced at around $759 for starters.