MacBook Air

M1 MacBook Air appears in Walmart shelves

By Samantha Wiley
M1 MacBook Air

Large retail chain Walmart has started selling the M1 MacBook Air in the US.

Advertisements

The M1 MacBook Air at Walmart is priced at $699, with the condition listed as new and covering the 13-inch variant. Walmart has made it available to order on their official website. The M1 MacBook Air was first released in November 2020 and came with a custom silicon chip rather than the Intel chip. The $699 variant has 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage. Customers looking for a reasonably speedy laptop can get one at a discounted price.

M1 MacBook Air

It’s worth noting that the M1 MacBook Air has been put on the discontinued list after the new MacBook Air with M3 chips were launched. Before the listing on Walmart, Apple has been selling it for $999 in a brand new condition. Refurbished M1 MacBook Air models are priced at around $759 for starters.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Enjoy 21% Off the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
1 Min Read
18-Karat Gold Apple Vision Pro
Caviar releases 18-Karat gold Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Vision Pro Apps
Vision Pro apps support web browsing
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 2 Drops to Just $189
1 Min Read
VLC Media Player
VLC media player might arrive to Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Spotify
Music videos in Spotify to launch in 11 countries soon
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.4
USB Hub issues reported after installing macOS Sonoma 14.4
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Enjoy a $50 Off on the New M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
MicroLED supplier drops out of next Apple Watch Ultra
1 Min Read
iOS 17.3.1
Downgrading to iOS 17.3.1 no longer possible
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade Games
New Apple Arcade games to arrive in April
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
Get $60 Off the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Charging Case
1 Min Read
Lost your password?