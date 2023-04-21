M2 chip to make an appearance in new 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air will not have the rumored M3 chip, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently went on Twitter to say that the upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air will have two M2 chip options. In the post, Kuo mentioned that the new MacBook Air will have two processor options, specifically the M2 with different cores. Initially, Kuo said that one of the options will be the M2 Pro but scrapped that and replaced it with ‘similar to the M2 chip’ of the 13-inch MacBook Air.

Production for the new 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to be anywhere between five to six million units. As for the M3 processor, Kuo says that mass production might begin in the second half of this year. He iterated that it will be ‘slightly ahead’ of the M3 Max and M3 Pro chips. The analyst did not mention a release date for the 15-inch MacBook Air.