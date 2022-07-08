M2-Powered MacBook Air available for preorders July 8

Apple has revealed a shipping date for its newest MacBook Air model.

The recently-announced MacBook Air has the M2 processor, a larger 13.6 inch display, MagSafe charging, a full HD webcam and  general redesign. Unlike its predecessors, the new MacBook Air has abandoned its traditional wedge-shape chassis to a conventional shape and has new colors to boot.

Compared to the MacBook Pro, the Air version is significantly thinner and lighter at 11mm and 2.7 pounds, respectively. Also, a notch now appears at the top screen, adopting a similar look from the M1 Max and M1 Pro MacBook Pro units.

Those who are interested in the M2 MacBook Air can preorder their units starting July 8 at 8AM Eastern time. Shipping is set to begin July 15 and will arrive on customer’s doors shortly. Pricing for the M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,199 for the base configuration, and the laptop comes in four colors.

