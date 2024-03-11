MacBook Air

M3 MacBook Air has faster SSD benchmarks

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Air

The base model of the M3-powered MacBook Air has significantly faster storage speeds compared to its M3 predecessor, according to Max Tech.

Advertisements

Benchmark results reveal that the base M3 MacBook Air model with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is faster than the M2 MacBook Air with similar specs. The YouTube channel’s teardown video reveals that Apple is back to using 128GB storage chips as compared to a single 256GB SSD chip, resulting in faster write and read speeds during testing. Two 128GB chips can complete processes while working in tandem.

M3 MacBook Air

The faster SSD is expected with the 15-inch MacBook Air as well, although there’s no teardown video from Max Tech yet. The Cupertino-based company’s use of a single 256GB chip had been controversial although the slowdown is not readily apparent for users doing daily work. Apple launched the new M3 MacBook Air models last week and continued selling the M2 MacBook Air.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Google Chrome
Google Chrome may soon have Web as Desktop App
1 Min Read
iPad
Landscape FaceTime camera may arrive on iPad Pro and iPad Air
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $21 Off
1 Min Read
PayPal
PayPal business Tap to Pay option now supported on iPhone
1 Min Read
App Store
New document outlines 30-day third-party App Store restrictions
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic’s developer account to be restored
1 Min Read
Apple iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe
Gain Massive Savings on the iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch ghost touch issue fixed with watchOS 10.4
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.4
macOS Sonoma 14.4 launches
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Same day pickup now available for M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The 2020 MacBook Air with M1 Chip is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone Trade-In Values Adjusted
1 Min Read
Lost your password?