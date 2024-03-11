M3 MacBook Air has faster SSD benchmarks

The base model of the M3-powered MacBook Air has significantly faster storage speeds compared to its M3 predecessor, according to Max Tech.

Advertisements

Benchmark results reveal that the base M3 MacBook Air model with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is faster than the M2 MacBook Air with similar specs. The YouTube channel’s teardown video reveals that Apple is back to using 128GB storage chips as compared to a single 256GB SSD chip, resulting in faster write and read speeds during testing. Two 128GB chips can complete processes while working in tandem.

The faster SSD is expected with the 15-inch MacBook Air as well, although there’s no teardown video from Max Tech yet. The Cupertino-based company’s use of a single 256GB chip had been controversial although the slowdown is not readily apparent for users doing daily work. Apple launched the new M3 MacBook Air models last week and continued selling the M2 MacBook Air.