M3 MacBook Air models appear in refurbished section

Apple has added the M3 MacBook Air to its online store, specifically the refurbished section.

The M3 MacBook Air initially launched in March this year, and those who are looking to get it at a discounted price can opt for the refurbished models. The price for a base M3 MacBook Air is set at $929 and $1,099 for the 13-inch and 15-inch variants. The brand-new price for them is currently $1,099 and $1,299. At the moment, Apple is offering several configurations for both sizes online. It’s worth noting that availability will depend on stocks and as the weeks pass by.

The 2024 MacBook Air includes the M3 chip, rated 30% faster compared to the M2 chip. Design-wise, the model is identical to its predecessor. Refurbished Macs are subject to functionality testing and module replacements for defective components. These items have a 14-day return period as well.