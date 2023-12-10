M3-Powered MacBook Air might arrive in 2024

The next set of MacBook Air models with the new M3 chip could be arriving as soon as March next year, according to Mark Gurman.

In a report surrounding Apple’s plans for the Mac and iPad, Gurman said that Apple will be refreshing its MacBook Air lineup early next year, particularly the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air models. The MacBook Air had a design overhaul in 2022 and a larger model the year after that, but next year there probably won’t be new design changes. It’s believed that Apple will focus on internal hardware changes, notably the M3 chip.

The M3 chip was first added to the MacBook Pro, bringing efficiency and performance improvements. Benchmark measurements put the M3 as 21% faster in terms of CPU and 15% faster in terms of GPU compared to the M2 chip. As for the other Mac models, there’s no word on when we’ll see an update or refresh.