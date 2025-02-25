MacBook Air

M4 MacBook Air being prepared across all channels

By Samantha Wiley
M4 MacBook Air

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple is preparing its retail, sales, and marketing team for the debut of the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air with M4 chips.

Advertisements

In the latest Power On newsletter, the analyst said that the current MacBook Air stocks are dwindling, which is another sign of the imminent launch. Rumors have circulated that the MacBook Air would be the first product to launch in 2025, but the iPhone 16e was revealed last week. Gurman mentioned that the upcoming MacBook Air will be sold by March, which means that it’s likely to be on the same date. However, the exact timing is yet to be determined, and Apple has not said anything yet after the debut of the iPhone 16e.

M4 MacBook Air

Apple accidentally let slip the launch of the MacBook Air models in its macOS Sequoia 15.2 update, which refers to them as ‘Mac16,13,’ and Mac16,12’.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M2 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Gemini
Google Gemini to launch alongside Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.4
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max may have new camera layout
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
C2 Modem already in testing
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
iPhone 17 Air will reportedly feature a larger display at 6.7 inches
1 Min Read
Severance
Severance surpasses Ted Lasso in popularity 
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
Lightning port exits iPhone lineup
1 Min Read
iPhone 16e users will be prompted with software update
iPhone 16e users will be prompted with software update
1 Min Read
iOS
iOS Google and Chrome app get Lens visual feature
1 Min Read
M2 iPad Air
The M2 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?