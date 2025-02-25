M4 MacBook Air being prepared across all channels

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple is preparing its retail, sales, and marketing team for the debut of the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air with M4 chips.

In the latest Power On newsletter, the analyst said that the current MacBook Air stocks are dwindling, which is another sign of the imminent launch. Rumors have circulated that the MacBook Air would be the first product to launch in 2025, but the iPhone 16e was revealed last week. Gurman mentioned that the upcoming MacBook Air will be sold by March, which means that it’s likely to be on the same date. However, the exact timing is yet to be determined, and Apple has not said anything yet after the debut of the iPhone 16e.

Apple accidentally let slip the launch of the MacBook Air models in its macOS Sequoia 15.2 update, which refers to them as ‘Mac16,13,’ and Mac16,12’.