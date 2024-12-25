M4 MacBook Air may debut in first half of 2025

Apple is expected to launch several new products in the first half of 2025.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg iterated that Apple might release an updated iPad Air, the AirTag 2, the iPhone SE 4, the iPad 11, and a refreshed MacBook Air with the M4 chip. He also said that the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air will be introduced than the others in the list, although there’s no specific time on when each product would be announced or released.

It’s believed that the new MacBook Air models will have a press release anytime between January to March 2025. All the others might debut in March or April, with the update going out early. The next MacBook Air may not have new design changes, but it will have the M4 chip and other minor updates, such as Thunderbolt 4 and the Center Stage camera. The Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro already have the M4 chip.