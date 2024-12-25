MacBook Air

M4 MacBook Air may debut in first half of 2025

By Samantha Wiley
M4 MacBook Air

Apple is expected to launch several new products in the first half of 2025.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg iterated that Apple might release an updated iPad Air, the AirTag 2, the iPhone SE 4, the iPad 11, and a refreshed MacBook Air with the M4 chip. He also said that the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air will be introduced than the others in the list, although there’s no specific time on when each product would be announced or released.

M4 MacBook Air

It’s believed that the new MacBook Air models will have a press release anytime between January to March 2025. All the others might debut in March or April, with the update going out early. The next MacBook Air may not have new design changes, but it will have the M4 chip and other minor updates, such as Thunderbolt 4 and the Center Stage camera. The Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro already have the M4 chip.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple iPad Pro
The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro is $150 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3
The next AirPods Pro 3 might detect heart rate
1 Min Read
X Premium Plus
X Premium Plus subscription rate hikes
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple planning to debut smart home doorbell
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Max
The AirPods Max USB-C is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple uploads new immersive 3D Video for Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone 14, 14 Plus and, iPhone SE discontinued in Switzerland
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple collaborating with NVIDIA
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th Generation iPad WiFi 64GB is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple plans to make affordable Vision Pro with next-generation and mainstream headset
1 Min Read
iCloud
Apple stops support for iCloud on devices on iOS 8 and earlier
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple facing backlash with false headlines generated by AI
1 Min Read
Lost your password?