MacBook Air

M4 MacBook Air teardown video reveals device repairability

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air

A new teardown video has been uploaded on the official iFixit website.

Advertisements

The M4 MacBook Air debuted on March 5 this year and had a new 12MP Center Stage and is available in Sky Blue color. Other than that, the teardown showed that it had the same innards as its predecessor, the M3 MacBook Air. iFixit said that the chassis is similar and noted how easy it was to replace the USB-C ports. There hasn’t been any redesign or change in structural form, which means its repairability score is practically the same as the M3 MacBook Air.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air’s battery is positioned via a stretch-release tab, with the iPhone 16 lineup having the same setup. Touch ID is still impossible to remove, as well as the keyboard. It’s worth noting that the NAND chips are soldered on and are non-upgradable. The teardown video can be found on iFixit’s official YouTube channel.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone 16e
Bluetooth audio issues plague iPhone 16e
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Surveyor
New Apple Maps companion App ‘Surveyor’ launches
1 Min Read
Jason Sudeikis
Fourth Season confirmed by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis
1 Min Read
F1
Apple shows off latest ‘F1’ movie trailer
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Chip and 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods
Live translation feature heading to AirPods in 2025
1 Min Read
Gemini AI
New Gemini AI search history feature added
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music Classical Web debuts
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag (4-Pack) is $30 Off
1 Min Read
HomePod
Apple might start HomePod mass production in Q3
1 Min Read
Mac Studio
High-End Mac Studio product hit with delivery delays
1 Min Read
Lost your password?