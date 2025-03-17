M4 MacBook Air teardown video reveals device repairability

A new teardown video has been uploaded on the official iFixit website.

Advertisements

The M4 MacBook Air debuted on March 5 this year and had a new 12MP Center Stage and is available in Sky Blue color. Other than that, the teardown showed that it had the same innards as its predecessor, the M3 MacBook Air. iFixit said that the chassis is similar and noted how easy it was to replace the USB-C ports. There hasn’t been any redesign or change in structural form, which means its repairability score is practically the same as the M3 MacBook Air.

The MacBook Air’s battery is positioned via a stretch-release tab, with the iPhone 16 lineup having the same setup. Touch ID is still impossible to remove, as well as the keyboard. It’s worth noting that the NAND chips are soldered on and are non-upgradable. The teardown video can be found on iFixit’s official YouTube channel.