MacBook Air 11-inch and other Macs Deemed Obsolete By Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has deemed the MacBook Pro 13-inch 2017 model, MacBook Pro 15-inch 2017 model, and the MacBook Air 11-inch 2015 model obsolete and has added the products to their list of obsolete devices on their website.


An Apple device becomes outdated after 7 years have passed since Apple last distributed it for sale. Authorized Apple Service Providers and Apple stores usually don’t offer repairs for obsolete devices, but the MacBooks are qualified for battery replacements 10 years after sales have ended, depending on the availability of parts.

A device is considered vintage by Apple when 5 years have passed since its last sale or when it stopped being sold. Authorized Apple Service Providers and Apple stores can provide repairs for the devices up til 2 years before the devices become completely obsolete.

The iPhone 8 Plus and base iPhone 8 have also been added to the vintage product list back in 2017.


