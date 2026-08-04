MacBook Air

MacBook Air Dealing With Big Shortage Issue

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air Dealing With Big Shortage Issue

The MacBook Air received an increase in price last June and is currently experiencing a significant shortage, as the company is having trouble keeping the device in stock and shipments of new units are being constrained.


The MacBook Air is dealing with a delivery estimate of 2-6 weeks in the United States, with those specs with higher RAM being pushed back the longest. The supply is facing constraints because of the current shortage in memory chips being hoarded by companies manufacturing data centers that have strong servers for AI, resulting in prices surging to the highest level.

MacBook Air Dealing With Big Shortage Issue

Apple in June raised prices across its products, like the MacBook Neo and MacBook Air, as the increased prices in memory have become unavoidable. Many companies have already made the move, but Apple tried holding it back as much as they could but are no longer able to.


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