MacBook Air hits the lowest price

Amazon is currently offering $100 off on the 512GB Gold model of the 13-inch Macbook Air.

The Gold version of the Macbook Air has a beautiful design, it is slim and the color makes it more appealing. If you are looking for a discount on the Gold version of the 13-inch Macbook Air then you should get it from Amazon.

MacBook Air

This Macbook Air is thin and light-weighted. It features a brilliant retina display that uses True Tone technology which has four million pixels. Also with the Intel Iris Plus Graphics, the picture becomes more clear and gives you an immersive experience.

MacBook Air delivers unprecedented processing speeds. Thanks to the Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor. Now you can multi-task like never before. Also with the 8GB RAM, you can run several programs simultaneously without any problem.

The backlit keyboard makes it easy to type even in low light. It also features Touch ID. The speakers on the Macbook Air produce 25% more sound with the stereo speakers. With one full charge, you can get 11 hours of usage.

MacBook Air is a complete notebook that you can have for your office or home. Now you can buy the 512GB Gold model of the 13-inch Macbook Air only for $1,199 instead of $1,299.