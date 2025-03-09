MacBook Air

MacBook Air now comes with M4 Chip and new color, Sky Blue 

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air

A refreshed version for the MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch variations has been announced by Apple, with the devices now integrated with an improved camera, the M4 chip, and offers a new color. The ‘Sky Blue’ option is described as a light blue metallic color that shows lively gradients when light bounces off the surface of the computer. Meanwhile, the space gray color option has been discontinued.

Advertisements

Featuring a 32GB unified memory, 10-core CPU and GPU, the M4 is twice as fast as the MacBook Air that had the M1 chip and can perform tasks for Neural Engine thrice as fast. The M4 made its appearance last year in the iPad Pro. The new MacBook Air supports two 6K external displays aside from its built-in display, with a 12MP Center Stage camera that centers users into the frame while in a call or meeting. All models in the lineup come with a matching color MagSafe charging cable for the MacBook Air.

MacBook Air

Pre-orders for the MacBook Air, priced from $999, have started and release will be on March 12, Wednesday. 

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
MacBook Air
M2 and M3 variants of MacBook Air discontinued
1 Min Read
Mac
Pre-orders for Mac Studio featuring M3 Ultra and M4 Max ongoing
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Assassin’s Creed Shadows for Mac coming on Thursday, March 20
1 Min Read
Mac Studio
Mac Studio with M3 Ultra and M4 Max announced by Apple
1 Min Read
Solo 4 Headphones
Sandy Liang and Beats collab to make Solo 4 Headphones design
1 Min Read
iPad
The New iPad WiFi with 128GB is $20 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Bigger battery planned for the iPhone 17 Pro Max
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple announces King Charles Apple Music playlist
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
iPhone 17 Air said to have high-density battery
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
The M4 Mac Mini with 256GB SSD is $70 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16e
iPhone 16e teardown video shared by iFixit
1 Min Read
Lost your password?