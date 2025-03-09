MacBook Air now comes with M4 Chip and new color, Sky Blue 

A refreshed version for the MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch variations has been announced by Apple, with the devices now integrated with an improved camera, the M4 chip, and offers a new color. The ‘Sky Blue’ option is described as a light blue metallic color that shows lively gradients when light bounces off the surface of the computer. Meanwhile, the space gray color option has been discontinued.

Featuring a 32GB unified memory, 10-core CPU and GPU, the M4 is twice as fast as the MacBook Air that had the M1 chip and can perform tasks for Neural Engine thrice as fast. The M4 made its appearance last year in the iPad Pro. The new MacBook Air supports two 6K external displays aside from its built-in display, with a 12MP Center Stage camera that centers users into the frame while in a call or meeting. All models in the lineup come with a matching color MagSafe charging cable for the MacBook Air.

Pre-orders for the MacBook Air, priced from $999, have started and release will be on March 12, Wednesday.