MacBook Air OLED will reportedly be postponed

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Air OLED

The MacBook Air featuring an OLED Display might be delayed. The premium laptop was supposed to be released in 2027 but now has allegedly been delayed to 2029. It’s believed to be because the iPad Pro models that featured OLED displays did not meet the expected sales after its launch, whereas the OLED feature did not increase the market of the gadget as they had hoped it would.

The MacBook Air will reportedly retain LCD technology for four more years. For 2027 units, Apple will utilize oxide TFT technology to enhance color accuracy, achieve uniform display brightness, and a higher contrast ratio, and become more energy efficient by lowering the consumption of power while improving the gadget’s battery life. Apple is expected to announce both the 13 and 15-inch models for the M4 MacBook Air over the next few months. MacBook Pros featuring an OLED display is still anticipated to be released next year.

MacBook Air OLED
