New 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip launches

Apple recently announced the new 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip.

The larger model was highlighted during the WWDC 2023 and is much like the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, which was revealed at last year’s WWDC. Along with the bigger display, the new MacBook Air has a longer battery life and is deemed a budget option. It’s available in starlight, midnight, space gray, and silver colors.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air features a Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 color, and 500 nits of brightness, and the cutout has an FHD webcam. Spatial Audio is supported via a six-speaker system, and a three-mic configuration can be used for calls. Connectivity options include a MagSafe port, a headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt ports. Apple claims that a full charge can last up to 18 hours.

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available to buy at the Apple Store and starts at $1,299.