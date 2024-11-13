OLED MacBook Air may be postponed until 2028

The MacBook Air that will feature an OLED screen is rumored to be delayed with a new estimated arrival in 2028, with a report from a supply chain claiming that Apple is postponing adding an OLED display for the MacBook Air that was widely predicted to be making an appearance in 2027.

According to the report, with components industry sources cited, suppliers are convinced that the OLED MacBook Air has been delayed due to two possible reasons. One is the price of OLED Screens inevitably adding to the cost of the MacBook Air, and the other reason is that the most recent iPad Pro with OLED screen hasn’t drawn as much attention as Apple thought it would. A report in 2023 stated that OLED iPad Pro shipments are expected to reach 10 million once 2024 ends. It was said that Apple lowered estimates to 8.5 million, and sales for the iPad Pro OLED were good upon its release but sales have significantly dropped since.