MacBook Air

OLED MacBook Air may be postponed until 2028

By Samantha Wiley
OLED MacBook Air

The MacBook Air that will feature an OLED screen is rumored to be delayed with a new estimated arrival in 2028, with a report from a supply chain claiming that Apple is postponing adding an OLED display for the MacBook Air that was widely predicted to be making an appearance in 2027.

Advertisements

According to the report, with components industry sources cited, suppliers are convinced that the OLED MacBook Air has been delayed due to two possible reasons. One is the price of OLED Screens inevitably adding to the cost of the MacBook Air, and the other reason is that the most recent iPad Pro with OLED screen hasn’t drawn as much attention as Apple thought it would. A report in 2023 stated that OLED iPad Pro shipments are expected to reach 10 million once 2024 ends. It was said that Apple lowered estimates to 8.5 million, and sales for the iPad Pro OLED were good upon its release but sales have significantly dropped since.

OLED MacBook Air
Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Tim Cook
Tim Cook writes short congratulations to Trump on second Presidential victory
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
Save $100 on The M2 iPad Air 13-inch 128GB
1 Min Read
iPhone
Android users’ Emoji reactions can now be seen by iPhone users
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Apple distributes parts for iPhone 16 models for self-service repair program
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
Dismantling of M4 Mac Mini shared on YouTube
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
512GB SSD MacBook Air M2 on Sale
1 Min Read
M4 Macs
Apple distributing M4 Macs for customers in New Zealand and Australia
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade adds four games in November
1 Min Read
iPhone
Average price of iPhone Pro & Pro Max models with more storage rise
1 Min Read
MacBook Air Laptop
Save $200 on the MacBook Air M2 13-Inch
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
Samsung slim Galaxy 25 version to compete with iPhone 17 Air
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
Some U.S. Apple Stores will move to temporary locations in November
1 Min Read
Lost your password?