OLED MacBook Air slated to arrive in 2029

A supply chain report said that the MacBook Air with OLED display won’t debut until 2029.

The report echoed an earlier rumor that the next MacBook Air OLED will have a 2028 release date. However, Apple is apparently pushing the MacBook Pro OLED to debut first and will have a 2026 timeline. The Elec claims that Samsung will add another production line equipment for the OLED screens. It’s believed that the first line will be for MacBook Pro OLED screens, and the second for potential clients who need the component.

With Apple pushing back OLED to 2029, there are rumors that say a screen update is slated for 2027, specifically an LCD screen that uses oxide TFT. The new technology will offer improved power efficiency and faster scrolling over its anopholytic silicone counterpart. BOE and Samsung Display are said to produce the screens for the new MacBook Air.